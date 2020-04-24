EUR/USD: Eurozone More Vulnerable During Global Shocks; More Downside Risks Towards 1.02 – BofA

Latest
The eurozone economy is projected to decline sharply in 2020. What is the outlook for EUR/USD in Q2 and Q3?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Bank of America Global Research discusses EUR/USD outlook and now targets a move towards 1.02 in Q2 and Q3. 

“As most Eurozone economies remain in various forms of lockdown to contain COVID-19, the economy is collapsing. We expect real GDP in the Eurozone to drop by 7.6% this year, with risks to the downsidecompared with a drop of 6% in the US. Macro policy support, although necessary, cannot change the dynamics of an economy that has shut down. In any case, the fiscal stimulus policies in the Eurozone have not been as strong as in the US2% of GDP vs. 9% of GDP, respectively.

The proposed Recovery Fund could help, but a lot will depend on its size, conditions and debt mutualizationCOVID-19 infection rates have dropped, but at a very slow pace and remain high. Plans in a number of countries to open up their economies are too gradual and their end-game is far from normalization to the previous regime,” BofA notes. 

We expect EURUSD to weaken to 1.02 in 2Q and 3Q, recovering gradually to 1.05 by end-2020,” BofA adds.

