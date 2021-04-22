AUD: Get Ready For A Bumpy Ride; Dips Remain A Buy – Credit Agricole

What is the outlook for AUD in the coming weeks?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Credit Agricole CIB Research likes buying AUD on dips over the coming weeks.

“Trading the AUD in the coming months will remain a trial with several events, that we know of, having the potential to generate significant volatility in the currency. These events include (1) rising US inflation numbers and the likely accompanying rise in UST yields; (2) Australia’s vaccination situation as it heads into winter; and (3) the Australian Budget and how well the Australian labour market data performs after the removal of the Federal Government’s JobSeeker wage subsidy,” CACIB notes.

“We remain AUD bulls and continue to think dips during the coming volatility are opportunities to buy,” CACIB adds.

