Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»AUD: High Hurdle For RBA To Introduce New Policy Levers This Week; Caution On AUD – BofA

AUD: High Hurdle For RBA To Introduce New Policy Levers This Week; Caution On AUD – BofA

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

The RBA meets for its monthly policy meeting on Thursday.  What can we expect from policymakers?

Bank of America Global Research discusses its expectations for tonight’s RBA May policy meeting.

“We expect the RBA to keep the official cash rate steady at 0.25at the May board meeting this week. The success of unconventional policies has seen the RBA slow bond purchases and reverse repo volumes in OMO, although the pace was unsustainable anyway. There is a high hurdle for the introduction of new policy levers this week and the Bank is likely to allow more time for the financial system to adjust to the existing measures introduced last month,” BofA notes. 

“We expect no adjustments to the Exchange Settlement account surplus rate of 10bp, yield targeting approach or the Term Funding Facility. While we have picked up a slightly less dovish tone in our RBA Sentiment Indicator the Bank will continue to retain forward guidance that interest rates will remain unchanged for a very long time…In this context, negative seasonality in May suggests investors should be cautious of buying AUD at these level,” BofA adds. 

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.