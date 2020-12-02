AUD/NZD: 1.0396 Is The Line In The Sand For L/T Bullish Outlook; Patience Required – NAB

What is the technical outlook for AUD/NZD?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

NAB discusses AUD/NZD technical outlook and highlights the importance of the 1.0396 for long-term bullish directional bias.

“It remains important to see a bottom form above the 61.8% retracement level at 1.0396. The weekly cloud provided support in May/June and is again being tested. A positive response to this potential support level will require a weekly close above 1.0551. We will only look for a renewed MT uptrend once definitive positive price action is produced,” NAB notes.

“1.0396 is our line in the sand with regard to maintaining a bullish LT outlook. Patience required as we search for evidence of a MT bottom,” NAB adds.

