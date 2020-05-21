AUD/NZD – Scope For Correction To Reach 1.0530; Time To Step Away – Citi

What is the bias for AUD/NZD in the near-term?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Citi flags a scope for AUD/NZD to correct lower towards 1.0530, and prefers to stay sidelined on the cross in the near-term.

“AUDNZD rallied just shy of good resistance at 1.0866 in NY but retraced lower in Asia to 1.0720,” Citi notes.

“There are further reasons to suggest that a deeper correction to this rally is coming, potentially to the 200d MA at 1.0530-33,” Citi adds.

