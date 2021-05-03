AUD: RBA To Leave Cash Rate Unchanged; AUD/USD In 0.7415-0.7800 Range N-Term – Credit Suisse

The RBA holds a policy meeting later this week. What is the forecast for AUD/USD?

Credit Suisse discusses its expectations for [this]week’s RBA’s policy meeting.

“Ahead of the 4 May decision, markets expect the bank to leave its cash rate and 3-year target at 0.10%. In its February meeting, the RBA introduced forward guidance indicating that the cash rate would remain unchanged until inflation is sustainably within the 2% to 3% target range, criteria which they do not expect to meet until “at least 2024″. Markets largely do not anticipate a change in language on this front,” CS notes.

“We see these monetary policy risks as reinforcing our expectation for AUDUSD to trade in a 0.7415- 0.7800 range for the time being,” CS adds.

