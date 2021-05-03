Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»AUD: RBA To Leave Cash Rate Unchanged; AUD/USD In 0.7415-0.7800 Range N-Term – Credit Suisse

AUD: RBA To Leave Cash Rate Unchanged; AUD/USD In 0.7415-0.7800 Range N-Term – Credit Suisse

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

The RBA holds a policy meeting later this week. What is the forecast for AUD/USD?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Credit Suisse discusses its expectations for [this]week’s RBA’s policy meeting.

Ahead of the 4 May decision, markets expect the bank to leave its cash rate and 3-year target at 0.10%. In its February meeting, the RBA introduced forward guidance indicating that the cash rate would remain unchanged until inflation is sustainably within the 2% to 3% target range, criteria which they do not expect to meet until “at least 2024″. Markets largely do not anticipate a change in language on this front,” CS notes.

We see these monetary policy risks as reinforcing our expectation for AUDUSD to trade in a 0.7415- 0.7800 range for the time being,” CS adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.