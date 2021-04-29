AUD: Remains Biased To Add AUD Longs On Dips; 3 Reasons – Citi

What is the forecast for AUD in the near-term?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Citi discusses AUD outlook and adopts a buy-on-dips bias in the near-term.

“AUD is likely to remain supported by: 1– Localized reflation illustrated by strong retail sales/consumer confidence/business confidence data recently; 2– Commodity tailwinds as outlined by our commodity strategists; 3– Broader USD weakness, which should also catalyse this view,” Citi notes.

“CitiFX Strategy remains biased to add AUD longs on dips,” Citi adds.

