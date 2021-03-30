AUD/USD: A Monthly Close Below 0.7695 Will Be Extremely Significant – NAB

What is the technical outlook for AUD/USD?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

NAB discusses AUD/USD technical outlook and highlights the importance of a monthly close below 0.7695 for directional bias.

“The bounce into the end of last week implies that the immediate risk this week is for a further short squeeze. We would not anticipate such a squeeze breaking 0.7690/10. ST and MT momentum bias remains comprehensively negative,” NAB notes.

“While the monthly chart is not setting up for a significant close, a close below 0.7695 will be extremely significant/bearish on the quarterly chart. Such an outcome will be cause to consider that we have seen the high for 2021 and multi-month risk is lower,” NAB adds.

