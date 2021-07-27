AUD/USD Daily Analysis: Aussie Struggles to Regain Losses Ahead of Fed

AUD/USD has been on a bearish downtrend, and it seems like it will continue.

The main reason is the weakness of the Australian economy due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

The technical analysis confirms the trend with a crossover between the 50-day and the 200-day SMA around 0.7589.

Since the last few weeks, the AUD/USD analysis has worried investors that have seen how the price is on a bearish trend and struggling to recover from the lower levels. On Friday, the price fell to 0.7288, which was a new low for the year.

This Monday, the Australian Dollar had one of the largest falls of all the major currencies for the day. The most relevant reasons for the downtrend are the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, putting Australia’s economy in problems. The long lockdowns have hurt the economy, and the price of the AUD/USD pair has found stiff resistance at the 0.75 level.

This problem is far from over, now with the presence of the Delta Variant in the country, one can see a lockdown extension on the Australian horizon. This, without taking into account the repercussions of the weekend’s manifestations that may have been a spread event that could hurt the Australian economy even more.

With all this, investors have looked for a safe currency to put their investments in, and in the process, they have strengthened the US Dollar in the past few days. Today, the Fed’s monetary policy will influence the USD dynamics and provide a new impulse to the AUD/USD pair.

There is always a chance of a little bounce of the AUD, but right now, all of the analyses predict the downtrend will continue. Additionally, last week the YTD bounced, and the pair AUD/USD couldn’t capitalize. This also suggests that the near-term downtrend may still be going for a while.

AUD/USD technical analysis: Bears to give tough time

The technical analysis confirms the expected trend. Traders expect the Australian Dollar to keep its bearish trend against the US Dollar. The door to a broader bearish outlook may be opened due to a crossover between the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA.

The recent behavior makes us think that this is a resistance level around 0.75, a round number with a psychological component. The expected range of the pair is 0.7324 – 0.7413.

