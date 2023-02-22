AUD/USD Forecast: Aus Wage Growth Misses Forecast

The US business activity surprisingly improved in February Australian salaries increased at their fastest annual rate in ten years last quarter. Markets are expecting Australia’s rates to peak at 4.1%. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bearish. The dollar found support on Wednesday as the likelihood that the Fed would need to raise interest rates further rose due to an unexpected surge in American economic activity. –Are you interested in learning more about STP brokers? Check our detailed guide- The US business activity surprisingly improved in February, reaching its best level in eight months, according to numbers made public on Tuesday. The US Composite PMI Output Index, which gauges the health of the manufacturing and service sectors, rose from 46.8 in January to 50.2 this month. Australian salaries increased at their fastest annual rate in ten years last quarter, but they fell short of market expectations. This could diminish the need for future aggressive interest rate hikes, which would weaken the local currency. According to numbers from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the wage price index increased by 0.8% in the final quarter of 2022 from the previous quarter, which was less than expected at 1.0%. Yearly pay growth increased to 3.3% from a revised 3.2%, which was below expectations of 3.5% and probably comforted policymakers concerned that excessive inflation might cause a harmful price-wage spiral. Anticipating an unexpected uptick, markets swiftly drove the Australian dollar down 20 ticks to $0.6847. Markets had predicted that Australia’s interest rates might peak at as much as 4.35%, but with the news on salaries, those predictions were adjusted toward 4.1%. AUD/USD key events today All focus will be on the Federal Reserve policy meeting minutes from the last meeting. These minutes might have clues on the way forward for the Fed. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! AUD/USD technical forecast: Bears need more strength to break below 0.6825 The 4-hour chart shows AUD/USD declining after failing to go above the 30-SMA resistance. The RSI is trading below 50, showing strong momentum for bears. The bears broke below the 0.6875 support and are now attempting to break the 0.6825 support. –Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide- However, the move lower has been weak, as seen in the small-bodied candles. This might allow bulls to return at the support. Bears must close below 0.6825 with a strong candle for the move down to continue. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal AUD/USD Daily Outlooks share Read Next Gold Price Seems Under Clouds Ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes Olimpiu Tuns 3 hours The US business activity surprisingly improved in February Australian salaries increased at their fastest annual rate in ten years last quarter. Markets are expecting Australia’s rates to peak at 4.1%. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bearish. The dollar found support on Wednesday as the likelihood that the Fed would need to raise interest rates further rose due to an unexpected surge in American economic activity. -Are you interested in learning more about STP brokers? Check our detailed guide- The US business activity surprisingly improved in February, reaching its best level in eight months, according to numbers made public on Tuesday. The… Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.