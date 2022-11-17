AUD/USD Forecast: Dollar Bulls Triggered on Hawkish Fedspeak

US retail sales figures came in stronger than expected. There are renewed expectations that the Fed will keep raising rates. Australia’s employment increased by double market expectations in October. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is slightly bearish. The US dollar stabilized, and Treasury yields remained low as investors tried to predict the direction of Federal Reserve policy in response to stronger-than-expected retail sales figures. Concerns about the economic prospects have grown in response to renewed expectations that the Fed will keep raising rates. –Are you interested in learning more about STP brokers? Check our detailed guide- This week, Fed officials continued to use hawkish language in their speeches to temper recent market enthusiasm that a change in the central bank’s aggressive rate-hiking policy was imminent. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told CNBC that a pause in rate hikes is not currently on the table, while Fed Governor Christopher Waller stated on Wednesday that there is still work to be done on rates. “Fed speakers were clear that a pause is not imminent,” Ted Nugent, a markets economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note. Australia’s employment increased by double market expectations in October, while the unemployment rate matched five-decade lows. This indicates that additional interest rate hikes will be necessary to loosen the labor market. According to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday, net employment increased by 32,200 from September to October. Many analysts were expecting a gain of only 15,000. The unemployment rate decreased to 3.4% from 3.5%, surpassing expectations of a modest increase. AUD/USD key events today Investors will get a better look at the US housing market when the Building Permits report is released later today. They will also pay attention to the initial jobless claims report that will shed light on the US labor market. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! AUD/USD technical forecast: Bearish move comes up against support zone Looking at the 4-hour chart, we see the price trading slightly above 30-SMA and the RSI above 50, showing bulls are still ahead. However, bears came in at the 0.6801 resistance level to test the bullish trend. –Are you interested in learning more about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide- Currently, the price is trading close to a strong support zone comprising the 0.6701 key level and the 30-SMA. If they can gather enough momentum to push below this zone, the price will head for the next support at 0.6551. However, if they fail, bulls will probably return stronger to retest and break above the 0.6801 resistance. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal AUD/USD Daily Outlooks share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.