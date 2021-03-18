AUD/USD: N-Term Consolidation; Key Levels At 0.7669 & 0.7800 – Credit Suisse

What is the technical outlook for AUD/USD?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Credit Suisse discusses AUD/USD technical outlook and notes that the pair may be forming the “right shoulder” to a much clearer “head and shoulders” top.

“AUDUSD maintains its downside pressure reinforcing the view that the market might be forming the “right shoulder” to a much clearer potential top. Whilst further near-term consolidation is possible, we look for a move back lower from here. With this in mind, we see support initially at .7706, then .7669, removal of which would expose .7622/21. Below here would trigger the clearer “head and shoulders” top and open up much more aggressive downside, with the next supports at .7462 and eventually the 200 -day average at .7343,” CS notes.

“Above .7800 would see .7838 next, which ideally caps any further upside. Removal of here though would instead warn of a false breakout lower and suggest a possible early resumption,” CS adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus



By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.