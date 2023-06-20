AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Pares Gains After RBA Minutes

The RBA’s decision to raise interest rates in June was “finely balanced.” The strong jobs report for May solidified the RBA’s hawkish outlook. There is a need for Australia’s unemployment rate to increase to mitigate inflation. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is slightly bearish. The Australian dollar experienced a sharp decline of over 0.8% following the release of minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s recent policy meeting on Tuesday. -If you are interested in forex day trading then have a read of our guide to getting started- The minutes revealed that the RBA’s decision to raise interest rates in June was regarded as being “finely balanced.” Still, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) deemed the decision to raise interest rates in June necessary. This was to prevent high inflation from impacting wage and price expectations. Furthermore, the minutes of the RBA’s June 4 policy meeting, released on Tuesday, revealed that consumer spending was noticeably slowing down. Still, the board believed there were upward risks to inflation. Moreover, the strong jobs report for May solidified the RBA’s hawkish outlook. Consequently, futures are pricing in a peak for rates around 4.6%, up from 3.85% a few months ago. With headline inflation remaining high at 7.0% and unemployment reaching near 50-year lows of 3.6%, wage pressures continued to intensify. The board expressed concerns about low productivity and rising wages, noting that the recent national award for low-paid workers had exceeded expectations. Elsewhere, a senior central banker emphasized the need for Australia’s unemployment rate to increase to mitigate inflation, prevent higher interest rates, and avoid a severe economic downturn. This warning came after data revealed minimal relaxation in an extremely tight labor market. AUD/USD key events today Investors will watch out for the building permits report from the US, showing the state of the US housing market. On the other hand, Australia will not be releasing key economic data today. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! AUD/USD technical outlook: New bearish sentiment faces the 0.6801 support. AUD/USD 4-hour chart Bears have taken control in the 4-hour chart. The price has broken below the 30-SMA support and the RSI below the 50-level. This is an indication that sentiment has shifted to the downside. -Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide- Bulls could not surpass the 0.6900 resistance level, allowing bears to take over. However, bears face the 0.6801 support level, which might see the price retest the recently broken SMA. If bears eventually break below 0.6801, the price will likely fall to the next support at 0.6700. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal AUD/USD Daily Outlooks share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.