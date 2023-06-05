AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Relieved as China Reports Upbeat Data

A private-sector survey released on Monday revealed a growth in China’s services activity in May. The US dollar found support from increased Treasury yields. Interest rate traders are assigning a 1-in-4 chance of a rate hike next week. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is slightly bearish. The Australian dollar wiped initial gains from a report indicating increased services activity in China, a crucial trading partner. –Are you interested in learning more about copy trading platforms? Check our detailed guide- A private-sector survey released on Monday revealed a growth in China’s services activity in May. This growth was driven by the rise in new orders that supported the ongoing economic recovery led by consumption in the second quarter. Surprisingly, the Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index climbed from 56.4 in April to 57.1 in May, surpassing the 50-point threshold. Meanwhile, the US dollar found support from increased Treasury yields following the data release on Friday. The data revealed a significant increase of 339,000 in public and private sector payrolls in May. Moreover, this figure surpassed the average forecast of 190,000 by economists. Despite stronger-than-expected job growth, wage pressures eased, and the unemployment rate rose from a 53-year low. This scenario could allow the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign at the upcoming June 13-14 meeting. However, market expectations for rate cuts later in the year fell, and traders shifted their rate hike bets to July. According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, interest rate traders are currently assigning a 1-in-4 chance of a rate hike next week. Furthermore, the market indicates a 70% probability of rates being at least a quarter point higher than the current level for July. AUD/USD key events today The US will release the services PMI and the ISM non-manufacturing PMI reports. These reports will give a clear picture of the level of business activity in these sectors, influencing the outlook for the broader economy. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! AUD/USD technical outlook: Bears exhibit weakness amid pullback. AUD/USD 4-hour chart AUD/USD is retreating from recent highs in the charts, but the bias is still bullish. This is because the price is still far above the 30-SMA while the RSI sits above 50, showing solid bullish momentum. –Are you interested in learning more about scalping forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- Bears are leading the pullback but are showing weakness because the price makes small-bodied candles. Additionally, the pullback trades near 0.6600, a strong support level. Consequently, the price might bounce higher from this support to retest the 0.6650. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal AUD/USD Daily Outlooks share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.