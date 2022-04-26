AUD/USD Outlook: Gains Capped by 0.7250, Eying Inflation Data

The AUD/USD pauses its recovery in a cautious market as the dollar rebalances. The S&P 500 futures are down 0.25% after Asian gains were erased. The RBA awaits Wednesday’s inflation data for fresh clues on the economy. The AUD/USD price outlook remains largely negative as the US dollar bulls dominate the market amid Fed’s aggressive rate hike stance. On the other hand, RBA is likely to watch the Aussie inflation data to gauge economic performance. –Are you interested in learning more about Canadian forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- The AUD/USD price is trading around 0.7200, stalling recovery momentum in Asia ahead of Europe’s opening. As markets turned cautious, the Aussie lost value amid renewed demand for the US dollar, reflected by a 0.25% decline in S&P 500 futures, which rose modestly amid Asian trade. The Chinese capital Beijing has been put under lockdown following a rapid rise in Coronavirus cases. At the same time, the death toll in Shanghai is rising, threatening renewed optimism. In addition, a lockdown on China’s supply chain and growth fears is weighing on market sentiment and reinvigorating demand for safe-haven dollars. Additionally, concerns over global economic growth persist amid aggressive Fed tightening expectations, supporting sentiment around the dollar. Additionally, investors are holding the US dollar before releasing durable goods data and the CB consumer confidence index. Meanwhile, Australian bulls are being held back by Wednesday’s quarterly inflation report. It is expected that the year-over-year rate will reach 4.6% in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The truncated average core RBA CPI is projected at 3.4%, a significant increase over the previous two, 6% and above the cap. As a result, future RBA policy decisions will be influenced by inflation data. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! AUD/USD price technical outlook: Minor upside correction The AUD/USD price broke down the descending trendline and went below the 0.7200 mark. However, the pair managed to recover slightly towards the 0.7200 handle. The outlook is still bearish. –Are you interested in learning more about high leveraged brokers? Check our detailed guide- The upside correction may extend towards 0.7250, where the broken trendline and 20-period SMA create a confluence zone. The volume data shows a rangebound behavior. The volume for the upside bars rose and fell around the average line. However, the recent down bar closing off the lows has a very high volume. It indicates a margin for the upside correction. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal AUD/USD Daily Outlooks share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.