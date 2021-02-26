AUD/USD: Overbought Condition S/T; A Break Below 0.7870 Key – UOB

Latest
What is the outlook for AUD/USD?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

UOB Research flags a scope for a downside correction in AUD/USD on overbought conditions.

“We have held a positive view in AUD for more than 2 weeks now…We noted that “strong boost in momentum suggests further AUD strength” and that “the next resistance is at 0.7960,” UOB notes.

Overbought shorter-term conditions could slow the pace of advance…On the downside, a break at  0.7870 (‘strong support’ level previously at 0.7825) would indicate that the positive phase in AUD has run its course,” UOB adds.

