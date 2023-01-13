AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie Rallies on Easing US Inflation

CPI figures from the United States revealed a 0.1% reduction last month. There’s more speculation that the Federal Reserve will scale back its rate hikes. Financial markets factored in a 25 basis point rate increase at the next Fed meeting. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bullish. The dollar fell versus the Australian dollar following data showing a decline in US inflation on Thursday, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve will scale back its rate hikes going forward. –Are you interested in learning more about forex robots? Check our detailed guide- Consumer price index (CPI) figures from the United States revealed a 0.1% reduction last month, the first drop since May 2020, when the economy was in shambles due to the first wave of COVID-19 infections. The CPI went up 6.5% in the year that ended in December. It came after a 7.1% increase in November and was the weakest since October 2021. The annual CPI reached its highest point in June, peaking at 9.1%, the highest increase since November 1981. However, the Fed’s 2% target for inflation still needs to be reached. Fed policymakers said that the central bank’s target rate was still expected to increase above 5% and remain there for some time despite market bets to the contrary. They expressed relief that price pressures were lessening, clearing the way for a potential halt in interest rate hikes. The Federal Reserve last year increased its policy rate by 425 basis points, bringing it to a range of 4.25% to 4.50%, the highest level since late 2007. According to CME’s FedWatch Tool, financial markets have already factored in a 25 basis point rate increase at the Fed’s meeting on January 31–February 1. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! AUD/USD key events today Investors will continue to focus on the US inflation report since no significant economic releases from the US or Australia are slated for today. AUD/USD technical price analysis: Buyers set to go beyond the 0.6980 level The 4-hour chart shows AUD/USD in a bullish trend, with the price trading above the 30-SMA and the RSI above 50. The price broke above the 0.6951 resistance level with a strong bullish candle, making a new high around the 0.6980 level. –Are you interested in learning more about South African forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- Bears came in at this level to try and push the price below the 30-SMA but failed to close below the 0.6951 key level. From here, bulls are getting ready to retest and possibly break above the 0.6980 level. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal AUD/USD Daily Outlooks share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.