AUD/USD Price Analysis: Australia’s Inflation Pushing RBA for Hikes

Australia’s inflation rose sharply in the September quarter to a 32-year high. Core inflation in Australia pushed beyond the forecasts to hit 6.1%. The RBA might be forced to resume its aggressive stance after the inflation report. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bullish. The price of gas and home construction drove Australian inflation to a 32-year high last quarter. This startling development increased pressure on the country’s central bank to resume aggressive rate hikes. –Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide- Consumer price index (CPI) data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday revealed a 1.8% increase in the September quarter, exceeding 1.6% market expectations. The yearly rate increased sharply from 6.1% to 7.3%, the highest level since 1990 and over three times the rate of wage growth. Core inflation pushed up to 6.1%, higher than the 5.6% forecast. It is particularly unfortunate for the RBA because, after four moves of 50 basis points this month, it startled many by reducing speed to a quarter-point rate hike. The RBA wanted to increase rates gradually to see how the sharp tightening affected consumer spending because rates have increased by a whopping 250 basis points since May. Investors now believe that the central bank may need to make a change, possibly not at its policy meeting next week but rather in December. Futures now indicate a slight possibility of a half-point increase in December and a peak for rates at 4.20% in July. They, however, still predict a quarter-point advance on November 1 to 2.85%. AUD/USD key events today Investors will pay attention to the new home sales report from the United States. It estimates the annualized number of new single-family homes sold over the previous month. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! AUD/USD technical price analysis: Bulls looking to post a higher high above 0.6401 Looking at the 4-hour chart, we see the price trading well above the 30-SMA and the RSI above 50, showing bulls are in charge. The price trades within a bullish channel with clear support and resistance lines, further confirming the uptrend. –Are you interested to learn more about making money in forex? Check our detailed guide- Bulls have paused at the 0.6401 previous high and will likely take it out for a new high. A break above this level would allow the bulls to head for the next resistance level at 0.6500. The bullish bias will remain if the price stays above the 30-SMA. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal AUD/USD Daily Outlooks share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.