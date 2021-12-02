AUD/USD Price Challenges 0.7105 as Risk Sentiment Remains Off

The AUD/USD pair remains under strong selling pressure after failing to retest the median line (ML). It could try to rebound only if the lower median line (LML) holds. The Unemployment Claims indicator could be decisive in the short term. The AUD/USD price is trading in the red at 0.7097 at the time of writing. The bias remains bearish as the Dollar Index could resume its growth any time after its correction. The currency pair failed to activate a larger rebound signaling that the pressure remains high and could come back down towards 0.7062 lower low. –Are you interested to learn more about South African forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- Fundamentally, the Australian Retail Sales reported a 4.9% growth in September, matching expectations, while the Trade Balance dropped from 11.82B to 11.22B below 11.25B expected. Tonight, the AIG Construction Index will be released as well, but I don’t think that will impact the AUD/USD pair. The US Unemployment Claims indicator could be decisive today, and it could bring more volatility and strong moves in the short term. It is expected at 238K in the previous week versus 199K in the previous reporting period. Tomorrow, the Non-Farm Employment Change is expected at 553K in November versus 531K in October. In addition, the Unemployment Rate may drop from 4.6% to 4.5%, while the Average Hourly Earnings could report a 0.4% growth in the last month. Also, the ISM Services PMI could drop from 66.7 to 64.9 points, signaling a slowdown in expansion. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! AUD/USD price technical analysis: Downtrend prevails As you can see on the 4-hour chart, the AUD/USD pair has only tested and retested the weekly pivot point of 0.7167, where it has found resistance. Now, it’s traded back below the 0.7105 level, and it challenges the descending pitchfork’s lower median line (LML). –Are you interested to learn more about spread betting brokers? Check our detailed guide- Still, in the short term, it seems a little oversold. After failing to stabilize below the lower median line (LML) in the previous attempts, the AUD/USD can still rebound if the lower median line (LML) holds. However, its failure to retest the descending pitchfork’s median line (ML) in the short term signaled that the sellers are still very strong. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal AUD/USD Daily Outlooks share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.