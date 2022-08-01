AUD/USD Price Retests 0.7012 Ahead of RBA Rate Hike use

The AUD/USD pair maintains a bullish bias despite temporary retreats. A new lower low could activate more declines. Taking out the near-term resistance levels may announce further growth. The AUD/USD price rallied in the short term. However, the pair has found strong resistance at 0.7046. It seems poised to drop down and retest the near-term support levels before resuming the upside. -Are you interested to learn more about low spread forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- The pair is trading at 0.7013 at the time of writing. In the short term, the bias remains bullish and the price could still resume its growth despite temporary drops as the Dollar Index is in a corrective phase. Technically, the price action developed an up-channel pattern. The formation could signal a new downside movement eventually. Still, it’s premature to talk about a steeper fall. Fundamentally, the Chinese economic data came in worse than expected yesterday. The Non-Manufacturing PMI was reported at 53.8 points below 53.9 points expected, while the Manufacturing PMI dropped unexpectedly from 50.2 to 49.0 points, even if the specialists have expected a potential growth to 50.3 points. Today, the Australian AIG Manufacturing Index came in at 52.5 points versus 54.0 in the previous reporting period, MI Inflation Gauge rose by 1.2%, while the ANZ Job Advertisements registered a 1.1% drop. Later, the US economic data could change the sentiment. The ISM Manufacturing PMI is seen as a high-impact event and it could drop from 53.0 points to 52.3 points. In addition, the Final Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, and ISM Manufacturing Prices will be released as well. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! AUD/USD price technical analysis: Channel formation After its strong upside, the AUD/USD pair dropped a little to retest the 0.7012 key downside obstacle. As long as it stays above this level, the price could try to resume its swing higher. –Are you interested to learn more about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide- Consolidating above this level or developing a bullish pattern could signal further growth. In the short term, the pair trapped within an up channel pattern. Staying above the 0.7012 and making a new higher high could activate a strong rally. The upside line and the weekly R1 (0.7050) are seen as near-term upside obstacles. A new lower low, dropping and closing below the 0.7007 could activate more declines in the short term. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns AUD/USD Daily Outlooks share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.