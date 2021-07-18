AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Looking shaky Under 0.75 Amid Firm Dollar

Regional lockdowns in Australia hindered economic growth in June.

The chairman of the US Federal Reserve maintained his dovish attitude.

The AUD/USD is reaching new 2021 lows and is set to fall further.

The bullish AUD/USD forecast attempted to rally earlier this week, but the 0.75 level proved to be too strong, keeping the market down. At this point, we’ll likely break down even further.

AUD/USD fundamental forecast

Nothing great is happening down under. Even though July is normally a better month for the Australian dollar, this has not been the case. The Australian dollar ended the week at weekly, monthly, and annual lows.

On the COVID-19 front, things in Australia have continued to deteriorate, impacting economic developments and dragging on the Aussie. As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, the country has prolonged some of the regional lockdowns established in June.

The effects of the closures on the economy were evident in Australian macroeconomic numbers released this week.

Meanwhile, demand for the US dollar increased as the market’s attitude sank. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, testified before Congress on monetary policy.

In his semi-annual report, he reaffirmed that inflationary pressures are likely to be temporary and committed to keeping financial support in place until the economy completely recovers. Powell also stated that tapering would be discussed more in subsequent sessions.

Market participants were disappointed by his dovish position, with the dollar gaining from safe-haven circumstances and stronger equities. On the back of strong earnings announcements, Wall Street surged to new all-time highs. AUD/USD, on the other hand, was unable to mirror US Indexes gains.

What’s next to watch in AUD/USD?

The RBA Minutes from its most recent meeting, as well as the preliminary estimate of June Retail Sales, which are forecast to decline by 0.5 percent, will be on the Australian macroeconomic calendar next week. In addition, the country will release the June Westpac Leading Index and the quarterly NAB Business Confidence.

The American calendar will be light this week, with no top-tier figures. The typical weekly unemployment claims will be the focus.

AUD/USD technical forecast: Key levels in action

Technically, the bearish case for the AUD/USD remains strong. The weekly chart shows the pair pressing the 2021 bottom while developing far below the bearish 20 SMA.

Furthermore, the longer moving averages stay directionless below the present level, while technical indicators retain negative slopes.

The next relevant support level is 0.7370, which is on the way to 0.7260, which is a long-term static support level.

