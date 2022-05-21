AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: RBA’s Bigger Rate Hike Expected in June

Inflation is pushing the RBA to increase interest rates. Low US GDP could push AUD/USD higher. The bears show possible weakness in the charts. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bullish as the pair closed on a solid bullish candle for the first time in about seven weeks. This bullish candle could start a bullish trend or a resting point for the bearish market. In addition, for the first time since November 2010, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates this month on May 3. –Are you interested in learning more about British Trade Platform Review? Check our detailed guide- Inflation is ailing many economies worldwide, Australia being one of them. A faster increase in inflation might force the RBA to go for an even more significant rate hike in June. This possibility favors the bulls as it could mean higher prices for AUD/USD in the coming days. The previous week also saw the release of employment data—the unemployment rate held at 3.9%, as was expected. However, the number of people employed came in lower than expected. The low employment change signaled a reduction in consumer spending for April. The dollar was weaker in the past week due to slow growth, which also gave AUD/USD bulls more strength, pushing the pair higher. The week ahead for the AUD/USD Some of the more important things investors will be paying attention to this coming week include the FOMC meeting minutes, which could make AUD/USD volatile. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! The other significant event will be the GDP growth rate for the US, which is expected to come lower than the previous 6.9% at -1.4%. A reading lower than 1.4% could push AUD/USD higher as it is bearish for the dollar. AUD/USD weekly technical forecast: Bulls benefiting from divergence The daily AUD/USD chart tells the story of bears. The price has been trading below the 22-SMA while recent lows exceeded the 30 oversold levels. The slope shows that the trend is down. Will this trend continue? Are the bears still strong enough to take AUD/USD back below 0.7 and keep it there? –Are you interested in learning more about buying NFT tokens? Check our detailed guide- Looking at where the price closed, we see that it is in a crucial area. The 22-SMA could act as resistance, or the price could break above it and start moving higher. The RSI has a bullish divergence that suggests bear weakness. This weakness might encourage the bulls to return to the playing field and get the pair back above 0.73. Let’s wait and see if the bias can turn upside down this coming week. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal AUD/USD Forecast share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.