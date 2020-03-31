AUDUSD In A Bearish Impulse – Elliott wave analysis

Hello traders,
AUDUSD is unfolding a big impulse down from July of 2019; ideally a wave 5, out of a former triangle in a wave 4. At the moment we can see price rising, which indicates a completed sub-wave 3) of five, and a sub-wave 4) correction underway. Resistance/bearish turn for the correction can be at the Fib. ratio of 38.2/50.0 (0.625/0.63 zone).
AUDUSD, daily
On the 4h chart of AUDUSD we see price recovering into a wave c of a wave 4), which can face resistance at the 0.614/0.630 zone. A later sharp drop, and below the lower corrective channel line will suggest further weakness.
