Blackbull Markets Broadens Social Trading Features, Partners with HokoCloud

Multi-asset broker BlackBull Markets has recently partnered with the award-winning social trading platform, HokoCloud. Confirmed earlier this year, BlackBull clients can now use HokoCloud features with their live trading accounts aside from other forex tools.

Founded in 2014, HokoCloud is a third-party platform that offers copy and auto trading services for different brokers in the forex, retail, and CFD space. Some of HokoClouds other partnerships include: TrioMarkets, Equiti, Montea Markets, and MultiBank.

“We are delighted to join forces with yet another global brokerage,” announced Rui Gago, CEO and Co-founder of HokoCloud.“Having BlackBull Markets join our trading ecosystem will allow their clients to access a unique ultra-low latency platform, ideal for managing multiple MT4 and MT5 accounts simultaneously.”

With its central office in Auckland, BlackBull Markets is a regulated and licensed broker from financial authorities in New Zealand and Seychelles. Aside from HokoCloud, BlackBull Markets has also collaborated with other social trading platforms such as MyFxBook and ZuluTrade.

Copy Trading Continues To Grow

Social trading platforms essentially allow any user to copy the portfolio of experienced traders in the same platform. Any positions that the expert traders open will also be executed by the copy trader. In recent years, copy trading services have grown with the influx of retail traders in the market.

Last December, One of HokoCloud’s major competitors, ZuluTrade, was acquired by the fintech and brokerage company Finvasia. ZuluTrade is known as one of the oldest and most established social trading platforms in the market.

According to BlackBull Europe’s Business Development Manager, Chris Georghiou, “Social-trading and copy-trading are growing in popularity with our client base, and we expect the HokoCloud platform, which combines both aspects, will seamlessly fit their trading needs.”

