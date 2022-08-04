Blackbull Markets Broadens Social Trading Features, Partners with HokoCloud

Multi-asset broker BlackBull Markets has recently partnered with the award-winning social trading platform, HokoCloud. Confirmed earlier this year, BlackBull clients can now use HokoCloud features with their live trading accounts aside from other forex tools. Founded in 2014, HokoCloud is a third-party platform that offers copy and auto trading services for different brokers in the forex, retail, and CFD space. Some of HokoClouds other partnerships include: TrioMarkets, Equiti, Montea Markets, and MultiBank. “We are delighted to join forces with yet another global brokerage,” announced Rui Gago, CEO and Co-founder of HokoCloud.“Having BlackBull Markets join our trading ecosystem will allow their clients to access a unique ultra-low latency platform, ideal for managing multiple MT4 and MT5 accounts simultaneously.” With its central office in Auckland, BlackBull Markets is a regulated and licensed broker from financial authorities in New Zealand and Seychelles. Aside from HokoCloud, BlackBull Markets has also collaborated with other social trading platforms such as MyFxBook and ZuluTrade. Copy Trading Continues To Grow Social trading platforms essentially allow any user to copy the portfolio of experienced traders in the same platform. Any positions that the expert traders open will also be executed by the copy trader. In recent years, copy trading services have grown with the influx of retail traders in the market. Last December, One of HokoCloud’s major competitors, ZuluTrade, was acquired by the fintech and brokerage company Finvasia. ZuluTrade is known as one of the oldest and most established social trading platforms in the market. According to BlackBull Europe’s Business Development Manager, Chris Georghiou, “Social-trading and copy-trading are growing in popularity with our client base, and we expect the HokoCloud platform, which combines both aspects, will seamlessly fit their trading needs.” Visit BlackBull Markets Now Your capital is at risk. Michael Graw Michael Graw Michael is an experienced freelance journalist and writer based in Washington. His core expertise includes finance, trading and technology. His work has been published on various websites that are prominent in the financial space. These cover the intersection of markets, global news and new emerging technology. In addition, he holds a Ph.D. in Oceanography from Oregon State University and has worked with environmental non-profit organisations across the US to help bridge the gap between scientific research and coastal communities. Other publications that Michael has written for include TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, StockApps, and LearnBonds. View All Post By Michael Graw Forex News Today: Daily Trading News share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.