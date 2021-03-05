Businesses With Highest Spike in Investments

Investments are among the most influential aspects of earning money and driving the economy forward. There are countless of stories on how the smallest investments through brokerage companies made a fortune for some individuals.

One case that we would like to isolate is LeBron James’ investment in one of the most well-known football clubs in the world, Liverpool. After Liverpool hit an all-time low in 2011, LeBron decided to invest in the club, as the price of its shares was very low. James purchased a 2% stake at around $2 million, and a decade later, his investment is now worth at more than $40 million, which is staggering.

Now, since most of us are ordinary people and do not have $2 million to spare, we wanted to name a few businesses which had the highest spike in investments and turned out to be quite successful. Their shares are not too expensive and pretty much everyone can afford them. Let’s check them out.

Online Casinos

With the rise of the Internet, the gaming sector has flourished and manage to make billions in profits. Online gaming has become a very popular activity and the leaders in this sector are online casinos. Millions of people access these sites to entertain themselves and play high-quality games such as slots and even live dealer games, where players can place bets in real-time.

Online casinos were responsible for a fifth of the total global annual revenue made by the gambling industry in 2019 and 2020 and experts believe that they will become the market leaders in this sector by 2023. This fact is what motivates many people to invest in online casinos, which is why these sites have recorded a massive spike in investments. Judging from all the factors, the only way that online casinos are going is up and investment now can pay out big time in the next couple of years.

E-Commerce Sites

Again, the rise of the Internet has opened up so many possibilities for the people. Aside from online gaming, they can also shop for their favourite products without leaving their home. E-commerce sites are platforms where you can browse for various types of products – clothes, accessories, sports gear, tech, and much more.

Some of the biggest brands in this sector are Amazon and eBay, but there are plenty of other successful sites. Due to the fact that a majority of the people now use their phones or desktop devices to browse and pay for various items, e-commerce sites have become the top investment choice for many people. With the proper knowledge, your investment can pay off in a short period.

GameStop

Finally, we wanted to mention one specific business that managed to take over Wall Street and cause a massive stir in the investment/brokerage sector. Although this video game retailer was supposed to close around 450 stores this year, it managed to rise out of the ashes and skyrocket itself in the highest ranks at Wall Street. Last April, the shares at GameStop were around $3 and now, they are at over $90.

The reason for that success is a term called shorting stocks. When shorting a stock, you are sort of borrowing the shares by selling them, then re-buying them at a cheaper price. It is a risky move because the losses can be massive. GameStop was flooded with investments in a short period of time and at the beginning of 2021, its shares managed to rise to insane amounts. If you like to get more familiar with the situation, you can find the whole rise explained here.