What is the outlook for the CAD from the perspective of the current account balance?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

CIBC Research discusses CAD outlook from the Canadian current account balance.

“The near-term outlook in the current account, on balance, still looks to be supportive for the Canadian dollar. Nominal exports will get a nice lift from a run of mid- $60 oil prices, and a general firmness in other resources. Meanwhile, the investment income balance will benefit from the mix of equities and direct investment versus low yielding bonds in our international assets and liabilities,” CIBC notes.

“But, further out, we see oil and some other commodity prices abating as global supply responds, while a rush to get back on airplanes and see the world in 2022 and beyond sees the travel deficit balloon to its former heights. That would see the current account deficit widen out again. In addition to our view that there’s more room for the market to bring forward expectations for Fed hikes than for the Bank of Canada, that underpins our view that the C$ has some near-term gains in store, but will be giving those back come 2022,” CIBC adds.

