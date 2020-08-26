Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»Can USDMXN Break Out Of A Triangle?

Can USDMXN Break Out Of A Triangle?

0
By Published: Last Modified: Forex Bits

Hello traders!

USDMXN is trading sideways since the beginning of June and it looks like it is forming a big, bearish Elliott wave triangle in wave IV that can send the price even lower for wave V, but seems like one more intraday wave up is still missing before we may see a continuation to the downside. That said, watch out for another and final wave E recovery back to 22.50 resistance area before the real bears show up.

USDMXN, 4h

A Triangle is a common 5-wave pattern labeled A-B-C-D-E that moves countertrend and is corrective in nature. Triangles move within two channel lines drawn from waves A to E, and from waves, B to D. A Triangle is either contracting or expanding depending on whether the channel lines are converging or expanding. Triangles are overlapping five wave affairs that subdivide 3-3-3-3-3.

Triangles can occur in wave 4, wave B, wave X position or in some very rare cases also in wave Y of a combination.

Symmetrical triangle in a downtrend:

Below is a new video analysis for USDMXN, so make sure to check it out for a more detailed view.

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Grega Horvat Grega is based in Slovenia and has been involved in markets since 2003. He is the owner of Ew-Forecast, but before that he was working for Capital Forex Group and TheLFB.com. His feature articles have been published on FXstreet.com, Thestreet.com, Action forex, Forex TV, Istockanalyst, ForexFactory, Fxtraders.eu, Insidefutures.com, etc. He recently won the award on FXStreet.com for Best Forex Analysis in 2016. At Ew-forecast he helps clients and educates them about the Elliott wave principle and how to label and track unfolding patterns in real time. His approach to the markets is mainly technical. He uses a lot of different methods when analyzing the markets such as candlestick patterns, MA, technical indicators etc. His specialty, however, is Elliott Wave Theory which could be very helpful especially if you know how to use it in combination with other tools/indicators. EW-Forecast To be involved in the market effectively, you need the right guidance and resources, and our team can help you to achieve that. Our team is providing advanced informations about Elliott Wave theory in real time. The Elliott Wave Principle gives you a method for identifying the behavior of the markets and at what points the market is most likely to turn. We help new traders who are interested in Elliott Wave theory to understand it correctly. We are doing our best to explain our views as simple as possible with educational goal, because knowledge itself is power!