Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»Crude Oil Is Not Ready For Bulls (for now)

Crude Oil Is Not Ready For Bulls (for now)

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

It appears that crude oil prices stabilized after that sharp drop at the start of September. Then energy was able to recover close to $42 but the move is not that strong, rather slower and choppier; very undecided direction due to increase of corona-virus cases and potential second lock-down. However, I don’t think we will see the repeat of a March and April decline, since I doubt we will see the same hard 2nd lockdown, especially not in the US under the Trump administration. But the fear remains in eyes of investors so a new dip may not be a surprise before real price stabilization occurs. 

From an Elliott Wave perspective, I see a nice ongoing corrective drop from the $44 area that will ideally unfold as an A-B-C correction. In zigzag, you will typically see price retracement back to the area of a former wave four, which in our case was near $34.64.  The next support I would keep an eye on is around $30.00, which is a psychological level that comes in around 38.2% Fib. retracement compared to the previous five-wave rise. Regarding timing for this wave 2)/B), it may finish as we approach the year-end. 

If I am on the right track then I think there can be a nice opportunity on the long side in 2021, after that dip. But if it goes straight up from here, then it’s better to wait and see if bulls are going to be early or is something else going on for a complex wave 2)/B).

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Grega Horvat Grega is based in Slovenia and has been involved in markets since 2003. He is the owner of Ew-Forecast, but before that he was working for Capital Forex Group and TheLFB.com. His feature articles have been published on FXstreet.com, Thestreet.com, Action forex, Forex TV, Istockanalyst, ForexFactory, Fxtraders.eu, Insidefutures.com, etc. He recently won the award on FXStreet.com for Best Forex Analysis in 2016. At Ew-forecast he helps clients and educates them about the Elliott wave principle and how to label and track unfolding patterns in real time. His approach to the markets is mainly technical. He uses a lot of different methods when analyzing the markets such as candlestick patterns, MA, technical indicators etc. His specialty, however, is Elliott Wave Theory which could be very helpful especially if you know how to use it in combination with other tools/indicators. EW-Forecast To be involved in the market effectively, you need the right guidance and resources, and our team can help you to achieve that. Our team is providing advanced informations about Elliott Wave theory in real time. The Elliott Wave Principle gives you a method for identifying the behavior of the markets and at what points the market is most likely to turn. We help new traders who are interested in Elliott Wave theory to understand it correctly. We are doing our best to explain our views as simple as possible with educational goal, because knowledge itself is power!