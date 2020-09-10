easyMarkets is Now the Official Online Trading Partner of Real Madrid CF

The online trading brand easyMarkets reached a milestone recently when it became the Official Online Trading Partner of the Spanish football club Real Madrid.

With a history of more than 19 years, easyMarkets is an online broker regulated by CySEC and ASIC, providing access to a wide range of trading services across multiple markets.

“Organization that has global appeal”

Based on the recent easyMarkets Press Release, the company announced it will be the Official Online Trading Partner of Real Madrid for the next three years, starting from the beginning of the 2020/2021 that will begin in September. The news comes after a highly successful season from the Los Blancos, where the La Liga titans had managed to seize the league championship for a record 34th time.

The team reached success after winning the last La Liga season, which came after a slightly difficult start. Zinedine Zidane had managed to get the team back on its track, building trust, effectiveness, and most importantly, a stronger team spirit that had achieved consistency since the beginning of 2020. Since the club first founded back in 1902, it has proved to be something much bigger than just football for millions of fans from all over the world.

Becoming the trading partner of Real Madrid is an important achievement for easyMarkets, a fact acknowledged by Ohan Golan, Chief Marketing Officer at the company. Based on his latest speech, easyMarkets wanted and managed to reach an agreement with an “organization that has global appeal, with millions of eyes on it each match”.

Increasing popularity of the online trading industry

Founded in 2001, easyMarkets was one of the first brokers to offer online forex trading services for retail customers. Since then, the broker is enabling access to varied tools and he is active in different continents and countries, such as China and Japan, Saudi Arabia, Spain and the UK.

The trading offer presented by easyMarkets includes different assets such as forex, shares, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, and metals-based CFDs.

As an online forex provider, easyMarkets also offers for its customers a designed Web Platform, integrating multiple tools and conditions, which they describe as user-friendly and versatile.

The platforms deliver proprietary features, such as Freeze Rate and dealCancellation. Other tools offered are such as financial calendar, markets news, trading charts and signals, all the mentioned became extremely popular among traders in recent years, as the online trading industry kept growing, and gained more popularity.

The brand easyMarkets had been also growing exponentially over the years, culminating in the current partnerships it has now signed with La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Eyes into 20/21 Season

Emilio Butragueño, Institutional Relations Director at Real Madrid commented, “Both, Real Madrid and easyMarkets, are leaders in their sector and share common values. We are looking forward to start working with them as Official Online Trading Partner beginning with the 20/21 season“.

As the beginning of the new season approaching, and the transfer market is at its peak, Football fans around the globe will sure going to have an interesting season ahead of them.