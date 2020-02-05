Latest
Elliott wave analysis: EURJPY Looking Bearish in 2020

Daily Look

We see EURJPY trading bearish from March 2019, ideally unraveling an A-B-C higher degree move. We see a completed impulse (five-wave move) in A, which has been followed by a complex recovery, in three legs as B, and found possible resistance/bearish turn at 122.9 level, as the price started dropping.

A strong drop, in impulsive fashion (five lower degree waves) within the trend would be evidence of a completed correction, and that further weakness may be in store for the pair. Also, further evidence of a completed correction would be a break below the lower corrective channel line.

EURDJPY, daily

If wave B is completed, wave C can target the 115.0 zones in the upcoming weeks and months. 

Trade well,

The EW-Forecast team

