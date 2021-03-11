Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»EUR/GBP: Expecting A Fresh Hold Near 0.8520 Before An Eventual Break Towards 0.8430 – Credit Suisse

EUR/GBP: Expecting A Fresh Hold Near 0.8520 Before An Eventual Break Towards 0.8430 – Credit Suisse

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

What is the technical outlook for EUR/GBP in the near-term?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Credit Suisse discusses EUR/GBP technical outlook and maintains a tactical bearish bias in the near-term.

“EURGBP extends its consolidation but with support at .8617 broken our broader bias stays bearish and post this consolidation we look for a retest of more important Fibonacci support, seen at .8520 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2015/2020 bull trend. Although a fresh hold here should be allowed for and an eventual break can see a move to the “measured top objective” at .8430 and eventually we think the key lows of 2019 and 2020 at .8281/39,” CS notes.

“Resistance moves to .8622/24 initially, with .8659/69 ideally still capping. Above can clear the way for a move back higher in the range with resistance seen at .8708 next, then .8732/42. Support remains at .8549/42, then .8520,” CS adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.