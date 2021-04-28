Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»EUR/GBP: GBP To Bounce Back Against EUR, SEK, And CHF – Danske

EUR/GBP: GBP To Bounce Back Against EUR, SEK, And CHF – Danske

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

What is the outlook for GBP?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Danske Research sees a scope for GBP outperformance against EUR, CHF, and SEK.

EUR/GBP continues to trade around 0.87. We think, however, that the GBP weakness is temporary and expect EUR/GBP to move lower eventually, as the UK economy is set to outperform the euro area this year,” Danske notes.

We expect “the potential hikers” like GBP to perform better than ZLB currencies (like EUR, SEK and CHF). We have entered a long GBP/CHF 6M call as a simple trade on this theme,” Danske adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.