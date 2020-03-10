EUR/GBP: Higher Still On Brexit And BoE Cut; En-Route To 0.89 In 3 Months – Danske

Latest
EUR/GBP has moved higher in the past few weeks. What is the outlook for the currency?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Danske Research maintains a bullish EUR/GBP bias in the medium-term

EUR/GBP has moved higher since mid February driven by a combination of a repricing of ‘no deal Brexit’ risks, repricing of Bank of England (BoE) amid virus fears and the weaker USD. The next big trigger for a leg higher in EUR/GBP will be the continued Brexit process, once this starts to hit the wires again when we get closer to trade negotiations in June.

We expect EUR/GBP to hit 0.89 in 3-6M on Brexit fears and BoE easing. Our base case remains a deal will be reached eventually, which should trigger a move lower back towards 0.84, probably some time in the autumn. We target 0.84 in 12M,” Danske notes.

A key near-term risk to our forecast is whether the BoE is going to ease monetary policy as much as currently priced, which could send EUR/GBP lower for a while,” Danske adds.

