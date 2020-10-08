Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»EUR/GBP: Within 0.90-0.92 Until We Get Clarification On Brexit; Lower Into 0.86 On Deal In November – Danske

EUR/GBP: Within 0.90-0.92 Until We Get Clarification On Brexit; Lower Into 0.86 On Deal In November – Danske

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

What is the outlook for EUR/GBP in the near-term?

Danske Research expects EUR/GBP to stuck in range near-term and to move lower towards 0.0.86 on a Brexit deal in November.

“We expect EUR/GBP to trade within 0.90-0.92 until we get clarification on Brexit. Our base case remains a simple free trade agreement covering goods and we expect the cross to move lower to around 0.86 when a deal is in sight,” Danske notes.

We have lowered our 3M forecast to 0.86 (previously 0.88), as we expect a deal some time in November. We keep our 6-12M forecast at 0.86,” Danske adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.