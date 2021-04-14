EUR/JPY: At Inflection Point; Staying Short – TD

What is the outlook for EUR/JPY?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

TD Research discusses EUR/JPY outlook and likes short exposure in spot targeting a move towards 126.

“While we think it is problematic to be long the yen vs. the USD owing to the higher Tsy yield backdrop, we prefer to express this on crosses that offer some insulation,” TD notes.

“EURJPY has thus far rejected multi-year trend line resistance, which broadly coincides with 130.50. A move above will require a much more impressive EUR setup, which still seems like a distant proposition at this time with Europe poorly managing its vaccine rollout and delaying its participation in a global growth uptick. As a result, we have added a short EURJPY position,” TD adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus



By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.