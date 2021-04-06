Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»EUR/JPY: Growth Trends Make EUR/JPY Look Toppy -SocGen

EUR/JPY: Growth Trends Make EUR/JPY Look Toppy -SocGen

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

What is the outlook for EUR/JPY?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Societe Generale Research flags a scope for a topping pattern in EUR/JPY.

“EUR/JPY has been supported as higher US yields drag the yen down against almost everything. It seems pointless to fight this trend, or this correlation, and our main strategy is just to take advantage of the relative cheapness of USD/JPY puts to hedge against an earlier than expected peak in US yields,” SocGen notes.

“However, EUR/JPY is 5% higher than the last time the Bund/JGB spread was here, and the trend in relative growth expectations makes the yen look very cheap relative to the euro,” SocGen adds.

m87.PNG

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.