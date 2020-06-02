Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»EUR/JPY: Short A Pain Trade; No Longer Looking For A Move Towards 112 – Credit Suisse

EUR/JPY: Short A Pain Trade; No Longer Looking For A Move Towards 112 – Credit Suisse

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

EUR/JPY posted an impressive rally in the second half of May. What is the forecast for the pair in the coming weeks?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Credit Suisse abandons its bearish EUR/JPY bias and no longer targets the cross at 112 over the coming weeks.

“As for our risk aversion trades in G10, short EURJPY is unlikely to perform while equity markets stay resilient but more importantly if the longer-term risk premium required for EUR declines,” CS notes.

“But we are still reluctant to shift our USDJPY 105 medium-term target given the lack of yield support the greenback now has relative to the JPY and the cheapness of hedging USD exposure for Japanese investors. This means we now target EURJPY 117.60, up for 112.00 previously,” CS adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus
By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.
Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.