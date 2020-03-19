EUR/USD: 1.05 In Sight N-Term If Risk-Off Remains Uncapped – Danske

The European financial markets are in turmoil. What is the outlook for EUR/USD?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Danske Research discusses EUR/USD outlook and sees a scope for a drift lower towards 1.05 in the near-term.

“European financial assets are effectively having a fire sale, with Italian spreads in particular widening (at least until authorities seemingly stepped in this morning). EUR/USD has now firmly broken below 1.10, EUR/NOK is making new all-time highs, EUR/GBP above 0.92, and CEE FX is in complete disarray. USD strength is again top of mind in FX markets,” Danske notes.

“Bottom line: we see EUR/USD as likely headed lower still, and especially so while European assets are apparently in a fire sale and the market continues to be stressed.

Near term, a further drift towards 1.05 is in sight as risk aversion remains uncapped by central banks and policy actions,” Danske adds.

