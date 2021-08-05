EUR/USD Analysis: Sidelined Under mid-1.1800 after US Jobless Claims

EUR/USD remains under pressure below mid-1.1800.

Fed’s hawkish turn is pressing the Euro.

US initial jobless claims came matched expectations. Euro remains unimpressed.

Decreasing COVID cases mildly lend support to the Euro.

The EUR/USD analysis dropped 15-20 pips in the last hour and last traded below the 1.18 midpoint, just below the bottom of its intraday trading range.

–Are you interested to learn more about automated forex trading? Check our detailed guide-

EUR/USD briefly rose by 0.1% on Thursday, after deviating sharply from the 1.1900 level on Wednesday. However, the radical remarks of Fed Vice President Richard Clarida overnight aided the dollar’s strength and limited its uptrend.

In response to the job market’s evolution over the next few months, the Fed has taken a more conservative turn, signaling an intention to reduce bond purchases by the end of the year or in January 2022, depending on what the job market looks like. According to Clarida, the conditions for rate increases might be met by the end of 2022, putting the timing of a tightening of monetary policy closer to investors’ expectations.

On the economic front, US initial jobless claims decreased to 385,000 from 400,000 the week prior. There wasn’t much movement in the market, and consensus estimates pointed to a value of 384k. While equity markets generally remain positive, the safe gains for the US dollar have been limited.

Furthermore, investors may hold off on raising rates until the closely watched job report for the US is released on Friday. With the well-known NFP playing a dominant role in US dollar price movements, the pair EUR/USD will gain new directional momentum.

COVID fears in the EU

Following an increase of over a month, the most contagious variant of Delta has reportedly decreased in frequency in Europe.

The World Health Organization released a report on Tuesday (Aug 3) showing that the drop in new cases is mainly related to a decline in Spain and the UK cases.

The number of infections in Spain, where a fifth wave threatens summer holidays, declines after reaching a record high in early July.

Several EU countries have also introduced stricter measures for travelers from Spain, Cyprus and the Netherlands due to rising Covid-19 cases. In addition, US officials have advised against traveling to Spain, Greece or Ireland.

–Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide-

EUR/USD technical analysis: Bears to take back control

The EUR/USD pair dropped below the broken level that protected the price twice. The price has even moved below the 50-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. The recent 4-hour bar is widespread; the volume is too high. It seems like bears have taken back the control and may aim for 1.1800 or even below. Any upside attempt remains capped by 50-period and 20-period SMAs. However, price close above the 20-period SMA can change the bias to neutral.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.