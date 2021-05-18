EUR/USD: Fair Value In 1.18-1.20 Range; Valuation Is Neutral At Current Levels – Danske

Latest
Danske Research discusses EUR/USD outlook from the valuation front.

We view fair value for EUR/USD to be a 1.08-1.20 range, depending on the model employed. Either way, at current levels, valuation is neutral if not an outright headwind for spot,” Danske notes.

A valuation reversal (lower EUR/USD) could come from 1) rising US real rates, 2) fading EU optimism, 3) a slowdown in the (global) manufacturing sector (maybe due to bottlenecks) as well as 4) a prolonged European recovery, should the rebound prove to be weak after its initial gains have been reaped,” Danske adds.

