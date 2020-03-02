EUR/USD: Flooered At L/Term Key Support; Further Recovery Ahead – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD has been in a downtrend. What is the technical outlook for the pair?

Credit Suisse discusses EURUSD technical outlook and sees a scope for further recovery within the medium-term downtrend.

“EURUSD has been floored as expected by the long-term potential uptrend from 2000 at 1.0778/51 and although the market remains in a clear medium term downtrend, we think the risks are likely that we see a reversal back higher within the shallow downtrend, very much in line with the previous immediately reversed breakdowns that we have seen during this shallow downtrend,” CS notes.

“In contrast, a move below 1.0751 would suggest the medium term downtrend is accelerating, with the next support on a break below 1.0778/51 seen at 1.0682, a corrective price low, before a more prominent price low at 1.0569,” CS adds.

