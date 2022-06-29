EUR/USD Forecast: Bears Dominating Ahead of ECB Lagarde’s Speech

Bets on ECB rate hikes have gone down significantly. Investors expect Lagarde to give policy insights later today. The price has broken out of the ascending triangle in the charts. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is bearish as investors react to ECB President Largarde’s speech yesterday that failed to give any insight into the bank’s policy outlook. Lagarde said the bank would raise rates gradually with the option to act decisively on any reduction in medium-term inflation. –Are you interested in learning more about Canadian forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- “The ECB is in a tough spot because it is expected to see more significant slowing than many of its peers,” said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York. “There’s an inherent limit to how much the ECB will be able to do, particularly in the relative sense to, say, the Fed.” Markets had expected 280-bps of cumulative rate hikes by mid-2023, but this value has gone down to 238bps. “If there was an overall theme, it’s still that the dollar is stronger during this period of uncertainty. I expect the uncertainty to continue for at least the summer until we get a better idea of what inflation looks like,” said Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street. EUR/USD key events today EUR/USD investors expect speeches from three ECB officials, including president Lagarde, who yesterday failed to give any insight on the bank’s policy outlook. Investors expect inflation data from Germany to drop from 0.9% to 0.3%. In the United States, investors will be paying attention to the GDP report that will show how the economy performed in Q1. Finally, Fed Chair Powell will be speaking later today. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD technical forecast: Looking to test 1.0452 Looking at the 4-hour chart, we see the price has broken out of the ascending triangle and is pushing lower. The price is trading below the 30-SMA, and the RSI is trading below 50, showing that bears have a good market grip. –Are you interested in learning more about high leveraged brokers? Check our detailed guide- If bears can maintain this momentum, we could see the price getting to 1.04527 and later to 1.03620, at which point it might experience support. The current trend will only change if the price can push above the 30-SMA and the RSI trades above the 50 level. Till then, the bias remains bearish. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.