EUR/USD Forecast: Downside Pressure Grows Under 1.13 Level

The EUR/USD pair is trapped within two chart patterns, a valid breakout will bring new opportunities. The pressure remains high after its failure to retest the downtrend line. The FOMC and the ECB could bring sharp movements during the week. The EUR/USD forecast sees the pair continue to move sideways as the Dollar Index is trapped within a symmetrical triangle. In the short term, the pair could extend its sideways movement. The current week could bring sharp movements as the economic calendar is filled with high-impact events. The currency pair erased teh Friday’s gains registered after the US inflation data publication. As you already know, the CPI registered a 0.8% growth versus a 0.7% expected, while the Core CPI rose by 0.5% in November matching expectations. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis In the medium to the long term, the USD was bullish. The US currency received a helping hand from the Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment, so the current rally is natural. Tomorrow, the US PPI could report a 0.5% growth while the Core PPI is expected to rise by 0.4% in November. Still, the FOMC on Wednesday along with the US retail sales data, and the ECB on Thursday are seen as high-impact events that could change the sentiment. It remains to see how the FED will react after higher inflation being reported on Friday. The traders are somehow expecting the Federal Reserve to hike rates in the next monetary policy meetings. If you are looking for a good MT4 broker then check out our comprehensive guide of top forex brokers. EUR/USD Forecast: Price Technical Analysis – Range Formation The EUR/USD pair failed to stabilize above the 1.1300 psychological level and now is traded at 1.1275 level. In the short term it is trapped within a narrow triangle. Escaping from this pattern could bring us a clear direction. Still, only a valid breakout from the 1.1374 – 1.1186 range could really activate a strong movement, up or down. Personally, I really hope that the fundamentals will help the EUR/USD pair to make a valid breakout from the current range and could bring new opportunities. As you can see on the H4 chart, the pressure remains high after failing to reach and retest the downtrend line. Making a valid breakdown below the ascending pitchfork’s lower median line (lml) could activate more declines. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns EUR/USD Daily share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.