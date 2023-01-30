EUR/USD Forecast: Euro on Course for a 4th Monthly Gain of 1.5%

The Fed is anticipated to raise rates by 25 basis points. The ECB is anticipated to boost rates by 50 basis points. Concerns about a severe recession in the eurozone have gone down. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is bearish. The Euro fell slightly against the dollar on Monday ahead of a flurry of central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve. Traders were particularly interested in the Federal Reserve’s direction for interest rate increases. –Are you interested to learn more about day trading brokers? Check our detailed guide- However, the anticipation that the Fed was reaching the end of its rate-hike cycle and that interest rates would not have to rise as high as originally anticipated kept the euro on course for a fourth consecutive monthly gain of 1.5%. The Fed is anticipated to raise rates by 25 basis points, while the ECB is anticipated to boost rates by 50 basis points. Despite raising rates at the quickest rate on record for the eurozone, the central bank has so far been unable to bring inflation anywhere close to its 2% target. According to official figures released last week, prices increased 9.2% from a year earlier in December. The persistent hawkish tone of ECB policymakers and diminishing concerns about a severe recession in the eurozone have helped to underpin the single currency. A few weeks ago, it appeared like a European recession was inevitable. However, the situation has drastically changed, and investors are now pouring money into the region’s currencies. Due to warmer temperatures and fully stocked gas storage facilities, there is less worry about power outages and skyrocketing energy costs. This and China’s accelerated economic reopening bodes well for Europe’s export-driven economy. EUR/USD key events today Investors will pay attention to German GDP data showing the state of Europe’s largest economy. They are expecting a drop to 0.0% in Q4 from 0.4%. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD technical forecast: Bears take charge below the 30-SMA The 4-hour chart shows EUR/USD trading below the 30-SMA and the RSI below 50. This comes after the price found resistance at the 1.0925 level, where bears took over, sending the price below the 30-SMA and a bullish trendline. This was a sign that bears had taken over. –Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide- At the same time, the RSI crossed below the 50-line, pointing to a shift in sentiment to bearish. If bears maintain their strength and the price stays below the 30-SMA, we might see it retesting the 1.0775 support level. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.