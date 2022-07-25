EUR/USD Forecast: Inflation Hurting Business Activity, Pressuring on Euro

Eurozone business activity contracted in July. Consumers in the Eurozone are spending less due to rising inflation. Investors are getting more concerned about Europe’s economic outlook. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is slightly bearish after data released on Friday showed a decrease in business activity in the Eurozone for July. Consumers in the Eurozone are cutting back on spending due to rising prices. –Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide- This reduced spending has affected both the manufacturing and services sectors. The S&P Global’s flash Composite Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) came in below 50 at 49.4 from a previous 52.0 in June. This data is a good indicator of overall economic health. “The eurozone economy looks set to contract in the third quarter as business activity slipped into decline in July and forward-looking indicators hint at worse to come in the months ahead,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global. “Excluding pandemic lockdown months, July’s contraction is the first signaled by the PMI since June 2013, indicative of the economy contracting at a 0.1% quarterly rate.” The ECB raised interest rates by a surprise 50bps which shows the central bank is now more concerned about rising inflation at the expense of growth. “Business expectations for the year ahead have meanwhile fallen to a level rarely seen over the past decade as concerns grow about the economic outlook, fuelled partly by rising worries over energy supply and inflation but also reflecting tighter financial conditions,” Williamson said. EUR/USD key events today Data just released shows a drop in German business expectations from a previous 85.5% to 80.3%. The German Ifo Business Climate Index also dropped from 92.2 to 88.6. These releases further show the bleak economic outlook for Eurozone countries. Investors are also expecting the 2-year note auction rate from the United States. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD technical forecast: RSI divergence to confirm bearishness The 4-hour chart shows a bearish divergence in the RSI, which is a sign of weakness in the bullish trend. The price is hanging on to the 30-SMA, also showing bulls are not strong enough to push the price in a steep move up. –Are you interested to learn about forex robots? Check our detailed guide- The price needs to break and trade below the 30-SMA to confirm this possible change in sentiment. However, a break above the 1.02666 resistance level will resume the bullish trend. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.