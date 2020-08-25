Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»EUR/USD: Likely Not Ready To Accept > 1.20; Watching For ECB Rhetorical intervention – Nordea

EUR/USD: Likely Not Ready To Accept > 1.20; Watching For ECB Rhetorical intervention – Nordea

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

EUR/USD has been gaining ground, with the lofty 1.20-level within striking distance. Will the ECB intervene?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Nordea Research flags a scope for ECB rhetorical intervention if EUR/USD continues to rise above 1.20 over the coming weeks.

The ECB is by the way probably not ready to accept >1.20 levels without a battle either. They managed to temporarily temper the EUR/USD momentum in August and September 2017 when sources kept leaking stories to Reuters and Bloomberg every time 1.20 was breached.

“We are on alert of a similar rhetorical intervention from Frankfurt should the EUR/USD gain too fast again this autumn,” Nordea notes.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.