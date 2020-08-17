EUR/USD: Negative Newsflow, Not Necessarily Catalysts; Staying Bullish Into Year-End – Citi

EUR/USD remains close to the 1.19 mark. What is the pair’s outlook for the coming months?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Citi maintains a bullish bias on EUR/USD into year-end, expressing that via holding a 2.5 month EUR/USD topside ((19 October 2020) EUR/USD call spread.

“Fed’s Daly somewhat surprisingly said that she did not see the need for the Fed to offer any additional forward guidance at this time. This does stand in contrast to the market’s expectation that the September meeting will see the Fed provide some guidance on how much they would look to tolerate future inflation overshoots,” Citi notes.

“Overall, we remain bullish EURUSD and hold 2.5 month EURUSD topside in our Strategy portfolio,” Citi adds.

