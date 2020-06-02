EUR/USD: On A Firmer Footing; Likely To Test The Top Of 1.08-1.12 Range N-Term – MUFG

The EU has announced a recovery fund in order to deal with the financial meltdown. What is the outlook for the euro, particularly the EUR/USD?

MUFG Research adopts a constructive bias on EUR/USD in the near-term.

“The European Commission’s proposal for the Recovery Fund has reinforced investor confidence in euro-zone assets and the euro…In the interim it increases pressure on the ECB to deliver further support,” MUFG notes.

“In these circumstances, we expect the EUR to continue trading on a firmer footing in the near-term. EUR/USD appears set to test the top of the 1.0800 to 1.1200 trading range. However, it may still be premature to turn outright USD bearish,” MUFG adds.

