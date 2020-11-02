EUR/USD: On The Defensive Ahead Of A Volatile Week; What’s Next? – Credit Agricole

What is the outlook for EUR/USD as we head into the US election?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Credit Agricole CIB Research discusses EUR/USD outlook into [this]week’s US elections.

“We assume that postelection uncertainty in the US would drag on for a while longer after Election Day, with investors maintaining their defensive stance across the board. This could help the USD and weigh on the EUR,” CACIB notes.

“That said, evidence of a decisive Democratic victory next week could weigh on the USD and propel EUR/USD back to the highs of its recent 1.17-1.1950 trading range.

Equally, evidence that the status quo may be preserved – eg, a surprise re-election of President Trump and a Republican control of the Senate – could push EUR/USD closer to its recent lows around 1.1600,” CACIB adds.

