EUR/USD Outlook: ECB Faces Challenge Amid Higher Inflation

Some analysts believe the dollar may have peaked as February’s rally loses momentum. In February, German inflation rose faster than anticipated. EU-harmonized prices increased by 9.3% compared to February last year. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is slightly bullish. The Euro anticipated its best week in a month and a half due to sticky inflation, while the dollar nursed losses on Thursday as risk sentiment improved on China’s upbeat data. –Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide- Overnight, the dollar fell 0.9% against the euro. Given that this occurred despite rising US yields, some analysts believe the dollar may have peaked as February’s rally lost momentum. In February, German inflation rose faster than anticipated, putting pressure on the ECB to hike interest rates. The surprising inflation data from Europe’s biggest economy comes a day after Spain and France, two of the biggest economies in the eurozone, also reported increases. According to preliminary data released by the federal statistics office on Wednesday, EU-harmonized prices increased by 9.3% compared to last year, above expert predictions of a rise of 9.0% and slightly higher than January’s 9.2% gain. Despite relief measures, food prices rose by 21.8% and energy prices by 19.1% year over year in February. Since July, the ECB has increased interest rates by 300 basis points and stated that it would make another significant increase in March. But several policymakers have argued for a more gradual approach after March. Joachim Nagel, the president of the Bundesbank, rejected those calls earlier on Wednesday, arguing that while recent drops in energy prices may help to lower inflation in the short term, they have no bearing on it in the long run. EUR/USD key events today Investors will be watching the US initial unemployment claims data. There will also be data from the eurozone, including inflation and the ECB meeting minutes. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD technical outlook: The bullish move might resume at the 1.0635 support The 4-hour chart shows EUR/USD in a bullish move above the 30-SMA, with the RSI showing strong bullish momentum above the 50-level. The price has made a higher high and a higher low, confirming the bullish trend. –Are you interested to learn more about making money in forex? Check our detailed guide- The price is currently in a pullback, retesting the 1.0635 support. If it holds, bulls might return to push the price to the next resistance at 1.0700. The price might, however, retest the 30-SMA before the bulls return. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Daily share Read Next Gold Price Tempting More Buyers, All Eyes on US NFP Saqib Iqbal 30 mins Some analysts believe the dollar may have peaked as February's rally loses momentum. In February, German inflation rose faster than anticipated. EU-harmonized prices increased by 9.3% compared to February last year. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is slightly bullish. The Euro anticipated its best week in a month and a half due to sticky inflation, while the dollar nursed losses on Thursday as risk sentiment improved on China's upbeat data. –Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide- Overnight, the dollar fell 0.9% against the euro. Given that this occurred despite rising US yields, some analysts believe… Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.